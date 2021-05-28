Incumbent mayor pulls no punches as election nears
Johnny Magee has what many longtime observers have described as a quiet leadership style. But make no mistake — he is the leader, he said, addressing head-on persistent rumblings that a predecessor is pulling the strings at City Hall.
“I don’t dislike Susan (Vincent), but she is no longer mayor, and she doesn’t run the city,” said Magee, who is seeking his third term as mayor of Laurel. “We have a conversation every now and then … but if she was running the city, it wouldn’t be being run like it is being run now.”
Magee has taken a more hands-on approach than the mayors he served under during his years on the City Council. He eliminated the Chief Administrative Officer — a position that was created to provide political cover for the mayor, insiders have said — in his first term.
“The CAO did the firing and the discipline,” Magee said.
He removed the top-paid executive from the city payroll and took on those responsibilities himself.
“I’m pretty sure that the savings has been upwards of $1 million,” Magee said, factoring in the cost of the salary and benefits for the CAO and the CAO’s assistant.
Paving has been more of a topic than saving among residents, and Magee discussed that without mincing words, too.
“Some people are saying we’re spending all of the money in white neighborhoods, but that’s a bald-faced lie,” he said. “That’s totally false. It’s right there in plain sight. We’re not paving based on the color of the people on the street.”
Paving projects are picked by engineers, based on need, and he points to the progress that has been made on major thoroughfares such as 5th, 7th and 13th avenues and smaller roads in every part of the city. Major projects are in the works on Leontyne Price Boulevard, Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and plenty of others.
It’s slow, he acknowledged, because the water and sewer lines under the streets are being replaced before the paving. That’s expensive, but it’s the best long-term solution, he has insisted for years.
Magee consulted with “wise councilmen” Tony Thaxton and Tony Wheat, and they determined that it was “just wasting money” to repave without replacing pipes first.
Residents’ rage over roads is deserved, he agreed, but it’s a problem that was caused by decades of neglect, and he inherited it from previous administrations.
“I love Melvin Mack, but in eight years, he paved not one street,” Magee said. “Susan paved a lot but didn’t do anything under the streets, so it would be good for a little while, then we’d have a water leak,” and the road would be ruined in the process of patching the pipe. “Instead of lasting 15 years, it was lasting 15 months.”
Magee has also taken some criticism for outsourcing the city’s garbage pickup and for taking the first steps toward privatizing the Public Works Department, too. Most of those critics say that it’s unfair to city employees.
“What about the citizens who are paying the bills?” Magee responded. “They wind up saving money, not having to pay for PERS (state retirement) and insurance … We’ve had city employees feeling untouchable, and that needs to change. They’re not working for the city, they’re working for the people.”
Private companies have more flexibility to handle personnel problems, he said, and it’s “a headache” he’s happy to hand over to them. Garbage pickup was often a week or more behind, so workers from other departments were having to take up the slack, then that would put those employees behind on their regular duties, he explained.
“If we’re not getting what we’re paying for, we can always make a change,” Magee said of the privatization plan.
Suez has been a success running the water department, he said, and things are getting better with Waste Pro after a rough beginning at the start of 2021, he said.
All city employees have the opportunity to apply for jobs with the private companies. Longer-tenured employees had the option of keeping PERS, and those who had worked a shorter time can roll their retirement into the company’s plan.
Some personnel issues seem to be a generational issue, but it got worse in the past year, he said.
“There’s no longer a work ethic, and a lot of people were making more money staying home,” he said.
In his State of the City address, Magee took the Inspection Department to task for not working hard enough to enforce codes that would beautify a town that is drawing throngs of tourists from all over the world. He made Sandra Hadley the department head and gave her the mission to “clean up this damn city.”
The combination of visitors and renewed local consumer confidence helped the city collect an all-time record $966,000 in sales-tax rebates in March, Magee said, and that number is almost certain to hit $1 million before summer ends. Only a handful of municipalities in the state collect that much on a consistent basis.
Laurel businesses didn’t suffer as much as those in many other cities because the council didn’t impose restrictions during the pandemic.
“We let the businesses decide for themselves,” Magee said. “They have to pay taxes, so it was their decision, not the decision of someone on 5th Avenue.”
While businesses around the country were closing, Laurel had several new businesses open — and there are some more interesting ones coming in the near future, Magee said with a smile.
Visitors from restrictive cities near and far said they appreciated being able to come to Laurel to dine and shop. That’s why Laurel saw an increase, not a dip, in tax collections for the year, Magee has said.
The previous record-high collections were recorded immediately following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when thousands of residents were having to replace big-ticket items that were destroyed in the historic storm. The recent surge is the result of the success of “Home Town,” and he’s happy to ride the wave while it lasts. But he doesn’t plan to boost spending the same way city officials did with the influx of money after Katrina.
“We try to budget conservatively,” he said.
For instance, if a budget item received $100,000 last year, it will get $95,000 in the budget the next year.
“That way you don’t get in trouble if something happens,” he said. “We make sure that the budget is balanced, and we do have a rainy-day fund and an investment account.”
These are all things he’s learned during his two decades in city government, he said.
Magee served as mayor for a short time after Mack had a heart attack during his first term.
“That gave me a lot of insight into the job,” he said, and he won the top job in a tough race in 2013 and went in unopposed four years later.
The politics have heated up again this year, and Magee doesn’t mind that.
“I just don’t like it when people lie and when they make everything a racial thing,” he said.
Magee has appointed white and black department heads.
“It should all be based on merit,” he said. “That’s all anyone should care about.”
Even with all of the big issues, it’s being able to help individuals that Magee likes most.
“I still just want to help people,” he said, recalling a woman who recently came to his office looking for help to bury her son, who had just been killed. “She had no money, so we helped direct her to a victims’ advocate fund and we’re trying to make that happen. She needed help, and I like being able to help someone.”
The politics don’t matter in situations like that, he pointed out. He chuckled as he recalled someone else who came to him recently to complain about a “huge water bill.” Word had gotten to the mayor that this person had been bad-mouthing him at a local eatery and voicing support for his opponent Miranda Beard. The complainer admitted it was true, explaining that he was a proponent of term limits, Magee said.
“You want me to cut your water on? Why not go to Beard?” he asked the man.
But after making his point, Magee said, “I’m going to tell the water department to turn your water on, even though you aren’t in my corner.”
