Two-term incumbent Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee defeated challenger Miranda Beard, 1,836 votes to 1,324 votes, (unofficial) to win four more years in the mayor's office. Kim Page finished third and Anthony Hudson finished fourth.
The new term will begin on July 1.
In the City Council Ward 1 race, incumbent Independent Rev. Jason Capers defeated challenger Ernest Hollingsworth, 299 votes to 172, to win a second term.
In Ward 7, Shirley Keys-Jordan defeated Narsett Wilkins and Andrew D. Robinson to win the seat. Keys-Jordan had 202 votes to 170 for Wilkins. Robinson received 96 votes.
Ellisville
Incumbent Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults earned a second term in office by defeating Jalen Lindsey, 335 votes to 222 votes. The tally is unofficial.
In the Ward 1 Alderman race, Jeffrey Williams defeated Dominique Evans 111 votes to 24 votes.
Ola Mitchell won another term as alderman-at-large by defeating Lisa Marsh Rogers 329 votes to 192 votes.
Aldermen Aaron Heidelberg, Carson Graham and Chris Hall did not have opposition.
Sandersville
Incumbent Sanderville Mayor Bob White defeated Kenneth J. "Ross" Manns, 119 votes to 58 votes.
In the aldermen race, Darlene B. Hill, Harmon Hill, Tony O. Helton, Walter H. "Buzz" Jack and Max Sanders finished in the Top 5 to secure seats on the board. Robby Scarbrough finished sixth, three votes behind Darlene Hill for the fifth spot.
Soso
Incumbent Soso mayor Mike Moore was defeated by Ralph Cahill Jr. 90 votes to 51 votes.
