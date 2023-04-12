The 2023 Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo will take place Thursday at the Magnolia Center in Laurel from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Beef and poultry producers from across the area will have the opportunity to attend educational seminars and browse the trade show. The trade show, featuring a variety of agribusinesses and organizations, opens at 9 a.m. At 9:15 a.m., the Charles Waldrup Memorial Scholarship will be presented. Following the scholarship presentation, Dr. Jim Watson, state veterinarian with the Mississippi Board of Animal Health, will provide an update on the poultry industry. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will address expo attendees at 9:45 a.m. Equipment demonstrations will begin at 10 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., state Sen. Jenifer Branning will discuss estate planning and the need for LLCs.
All producers in attendance will be eligible to win a Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. sponsored by Pro Flow Motorsports in Laurel. The grand door prize is a Traeger grill. Additional door prizes will be given during the educational sessions.
This is a free event and open to the public. The Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo is sponsored by Community Bank, Mississippi State University Extension Service, Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, First Financial Bank, Insul-Pro Plus, Pro Flow Motorsports, Circle C Tractor, TraxPlus, John Deere AGUP Equipment and Soil and Water Conservation.
For more information, follow the Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.