The Mississippi Main Street Association has received legislative funding for the Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program that will benefit the 48 Designated Main Street Communities in Mississippi.
The Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program will provide $5 million in funds for eligible projects in MMSA Designated Communities. Communities with a population under 25,000 — the division that Laurel Main Street falls into — will each receive $100,000, and communities over 25,000 population will each receive $125,000.
MMSA Designated Communities are: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Biloxi, Booneville, Byhalia, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hat- tiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Indianola, Itawamba County, Kosciusko, Laurel, Leake County, Louisville/Noxapater, Meridian, Moss Point, Natchez, Nettleton, New Albany, Ocean Springs, Okolona, Pascagoula, Pearl, Philadelphia, Picayune, Pontotoc County, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Sumrall, Tunica, Tupelo, Vicks- burg, Water Valley, West Point and Woodville.
The MMSA also received additional funding through the Mississippi Development Authority for statewide support and operations, including implementation of the Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program.
“The Mississippi Main Street Association serves the heart of our small business community in Mississippi which, in turn, is the heart of our local communities throughout the state," said Trey Lamar, Ways and Means Chairman of the Mississippi House of Representatives. "I am honored to represent their interests at the Capitol and am pleased with the results we obtained this year. Thanks to everyone who worked hard toward these achievements.”
MMSA Executive Director Thomas Gregory said, “This year's legislative success belongs to everyone in the Main Street family, and we look forward to working with all of our communities to implement these projects in Mississippi's historic downtowns and districts.
This funding will support visible improvements in our downtowns and will further revitalize the heart of Mississippi’s communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.