A Laurel man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office
Michael Anthony Brown, 50, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg after pleading guilty in September. Officers executed a search warrant at Brown’s residence on West 18th Street and recovered 3.8 pounds of meth along with firearms, cash and two vehicles.
He was called a “major player” in the local drug trade by Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Division at the time and Justice Court Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $1 million.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and JCSD.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.
