Traffic was halted, but there were no serious injuries in two crashes involving two 18-wheelers and a heavy-duty tow truck that was towing a loaded car hauler near the Moselle exit on Interstate 59 Thursday, just before 10 a.m.
Volunteer firefighters found a single 18-wheeler had run into the median just north of the bridge at Exit 80, but traffic was stopped because of a second wreck about quarter-mile south of the exit. The second wreck involved the tow truck and an 18-wheeler that was loaded with eight cars. Both vehicles had been traveling south.
Firefighters found the 18-wheeler partially in the median and partly on the interstate, with one car off the trailer. Another car separated from the trailer and was found on top of the tow vehicle.
The southbound lanes were blocked. Traffic had to be diverted at Exit 85 and rerouted. The scene took several hours to clear, with the final fire units departing the area just after 2 p.m.
Only the tow-truck driver required transport to the emergency department with what were described as “minor injuries.” No other injuries were reported. South Jones, Southwest and Powers volunteers and the Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks responded and assisted with traffic control and diversion, emergency medical assistance and cleanup.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi Department of Transportation, EMServ Ambulance Service and Jones County Emergency Management officials were also on scene, along with multiple wrecker services.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
