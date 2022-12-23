A ‘calling’ for corrections officers
•
If the Berlin Inn was an actual inn, a neon sign with the words “No Vacancy” would be illuminated outside.
Beside it would be another one displaying the message “Help Wanted.”
The jail is staying overbooked and understaffed year-round, Sheriff Joe Berlin told members of the media this week. He’s trying to do something about the latter by pushing to hire more corrections officers. But he doesn’t plan to stop stacking suspects in the Jones County Adult Detention Center as a way of dealing with the overcrowding. There will always be room for them at the inn, he said.
“We’re not going to quit arresting people,” Berlin said. “We’re not going to quit working.”
The evidence of that work is scribbled on the dry-erase board in the inmate-intake area and bundled in blankets on the floors of the cells. The 160-bed facility has 238 inmates on this morning. Dorm-style “pods” that are intended to house eight prisoners now contain up to 20. All of the inmates — many of whom are charged with or convicted of dangerous offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, sex crimes — are being guarded by five corrections officers. That’s almost a 1-guard-to-50-inmate ratio.
With those kinds of numbers becoming the “new normal,” as Berlin said, there’s job security in securing inmates in Jones County. And now he’s putting out the call to the community for corrections officers to fill a “critical need” at the facility because it’s become a safety issue.
The starting salary is $33,120 per year, which makes it one of the highest-paying county jails in the area, said Capt. Jennifer Henderson, who oversees the adult and juvenile detention centers and their staff of 16. Officers work 12-hour shifts 14 days per month, earning 12 hours paid leave per month, plus they get into the state retirement system and get Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance for $30 per month. Training and uniforms are provided.
But there are more perks than the ones that can be put on paper, Henderson said.
“We’re a real tight-knit group,” she said. “We have each others’ back. We have a fantastic team.”
It would be ideal to have six corrections officers on duty at the adult facility every shift, Henderson said, but even with the addition of one, the odds are still tough for the team on the other side of the bars and steel doors. She doesn’t sugar-coat that fact.
“There are some very dangerous people in here,” Hendersons said. “Some of them are violent, and they’re going to try you. It’s a mental game. They have 24 hours a day to think about how to manipulate you, and if you’re weak-minded, they’ll prey on that, and you’ll get eaten alive. This is a special calling, for sure.”
Stress created by the large number of inmates is the main reason for the large turnover rate among corrections officers, she said. Proactive policing by local law enforcement agencies is the primary reason for the high prisoner population, but with similar problems at the state level, it has a top-down effect.
There are 50 or so state inmates being housed in the Jones County Adult Detention Center, said JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. If the Mississippi Department of Corrections would take them in to state facilities, where they’re supposed to be, the jail would be much closer to its intended capacity. MDOC used to pick them up by the busload, but that’s stopped since the COVID outbreak in the spring of 2020.
“They don’t come anymore,” Sumrall said of MDOC. “We have to transport them now, and it just depends on how many beds they have.”
But MDOC facilities stay full, too. Otherwise, JCSD staff would fill its two 15-passenger vans — or even rent a bus, as it has in the past — to take state inmates to the MDOC intake facility in Rankin County at a moment’s notice.
“We can give them as many as they can take right now,” Sumrall said.
MDOC pays Jones County $22 per day to house each state inmate, but that barely covers the cost of feeding, housing, staffing and providing medical care for each one. Berlin has pointed out that the pay rate has been the same for many years, but it’s less than half the cost that local agencies pay in Jones County and other county correctional facilities. For example, the Laurel Police Department has to pay $45 per day for each of its inmates, Sumrall said.
The cost of food alone is $7 per day for each prisoner, and that’s for three hot meals totaling 2,800 calories, which meets federal standards. The state requires 2,500 calories, but the Jones County jail serves meals that meet the higher requirement so there won’t have to be different meals for federal inmates, Sumrall said. It’s all controlled by a certified nutritionist, Henderson noted.
Eating those meals can be a challenge for many inmates, said Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville), a reserve deputy who also serves as a nurse practitioner at the jail in addition to being a state lawmaker.
“A large percentage of the people here smoke meth, and as a result, they have bad teeth,” he said. “They get here and since they’re not smoking meth, they can feel the pain.”
Because of that, he prescribes a lot of antibiotics to combat infections.
“There’s a lot of high blood pressure here, too,” he said, in addition to the “colds and coughs” he helps treat on a regular basis. On this day, he’s scheduled to see 24 inmates who say they are sick.
The overcrowding issue is a pain that’s being felt across the state, he said, and it will once again be at the forefront in the next session of the Legislature. If the state had extra space, that would provide instant relief at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. But many other counties would be clamoring for that, too, since they’re in the same situation.
That’s why Berlin and Sumrall are pushing for more corrections officers as the best option to handle the immediate need.
“We’re going to continue to enforce the law,” Sumrall said. “We’re going to keep arresting people on bench warrants, serving indictments ... it doesn’t matter how many we have to put in here, if you break the law, we’re going to enforce it.”
Working as a corrections officer is a good way to get a foothold in a career in law enforcement, he said. They are a crucial part of the team, and that’s evident by the response if there’s ever a call for one in trouble with an inmate at the jail. Officers from Ellisville, Laurel, Jones College campus police and any other agency who happens to be in the area will descend on the jail to help.
Fortunately, there have been no major incidents or injuries to officers there, even though “fights happen every day,” Sumrall said. Having more corrections officers would help keep the odds in their favor, he said.
“We need help,” Henderson said.
Despite the desperation to fill positions, that doesn’t mean the standards will be lowered, Sumrall and Henderson said. The background check is “more extensive” than most that of most employers, they noted, and there are strict conduct policies. Since Berlin took office, corrections officers have been fired for misdemeanors and even personal social-media posts that violated JCSD standards.
He’s done some security improvements to the facility — such as adding a second door and window at the entryway and 24 new surveillance cameras — and more measures are planned, he said. The need for staffing is proving to be tougher to plan.
“It’s a safety issue — for inmates and officers — so we’re trying to get them some help,” Berlin said. “Anyone who’s had an inclination to work in law enforcement, please turn in an application.”
Anyone who’s interested in a job at the jail can pick up an application there at the Highway 11 South, Ellisville facility or by emailing Henderson at jhenderson@co.jones.mus.us or Lt. Dequan Allen at dallen@co.jones.mus.us.
