A retirement-age man was resuscitated at a Shady Grove convenience store after an apparent overdose on fentanyl at about noon Sunday.
Deputy Xavier Thigpen of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department administered a dose of nasal Narcan then began CPR on the unidentified 66-year-old man, who was reportedly unresponsive after overdosing. Deputy Harrison Tew then administered a second dose of Narcan as emergency medical responders from Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department and EMServ Ambulance arrived at the Fast Stop on Highway 15 North.
The man reportedly regained vital functions and was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for more medical treatment. His condition was not known as of late Sunday afternoon. Local law enforcement and other first-responders are provided with Narcan through a grant from the state Department of Health.
“We continue to respond to overdose incidents where fentanyl is being or suspected of being used, both knowingly and unknowingly,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We hope and pray that those overdosed individuals that we administer nasal Narcan to, who survive, get the help they need to overcome their addictions.”
