'Several hundred’ horrific images found at home near elementary school
A south Jones County man who lived less than a half-mile from Moselle Elementary School was caught with “several hundred” images showing children engaged in sexual activity, and he is now facing serious charges.
Scott Merrill, 67, was charged with four counts of possession of child porn after investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at his home on Highway 11 South on Thursday evening.
He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center and was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday afternoon.
The disturbing images depicted “very young” children, ranging in age from toddlers to pre-pubescent, engaged in sexual activity, and there were several hundred on his computer, according to the arrest affidavit. There didn’t appear to be any local children involved, said a source with knowledge of the investigation.
Merrill has no criminal record and was known only as an employee at Lowe’s in Laurel.
The AG’s office has access to sophisticated software that is used to investigate cybercrimes and track down suspected offenders.
“I will do everything in my power to protect our precious children from those who seek to harm them,” AG Lynn Fitch said in reference to a similar crime after the offenders were prosecuted. “I am grateful for the dedicated prosecutors and investigators in this office and our partners in law enforcement. We will continue to aggressively pursue justice for victims of child exploitation.”
