Elderly woman was on oxygen
•
A Jones County man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to choking his grandmother — whose condition worsened until she died in the hospital.
The family agreed not to take the case to trial, accepting the plea from Matthew Braddock, 23, who was charged with aggravated domestic violence. In April 2019, Braddock put his hands around the throat of 65-year-old Ruby Joyce West, who was using an oxygen tank.
District Attorney Tony Buckley told Judge Dal Williamson during the plea hearing that an argument had broken out when Braddock wanted to use his grandmother’s car to see his child and the child's mother. When first-responders arrived at the home on Bruce Bryant Road, EMServ medics found no clear injuries on West but admitted her to the hospital for breathing troubles.
West’s condition deteriorated from there, Buckley said. She later had to be taken to a hospital in Jackson. She died in July 2019.
“The state has no autopsy in regards to that death of the grandmother, that would be able to state the cause or manner of death,” Buckley said of a lack of medical findings that would prove homicide. “However, the state could prove beyond reasonable doubt … through the testimony (of the witness).”
Buckley recommended the court accept Braddock’s plea of guilty.
When Williamson asked Braddock if those facts are true, Braddock told him they are.
Braddock faced up to 20 years in jail and, had a jury found him guilty, could have served the full 20. Braddock had one prior felony conviction, arrested in 2017 for malicious mischief. Getting just one more felony charge will make him a habitual offender, for which he could face life in prison.
Buckley noted to the court that West had a history of cancer and COPD, which was why she was on an oxygen tank. While in the hospital, she didn’t give investigators a statement against her grandson — consistent with testimonies that she constantly forgave Braddock for his violent aggression.
According to the written witness statement, Braddock had struck West in the side of the head, thrown her oxygen tank and choked her before her eyes rolled over and she went limp.
The statement, partially read by Buckley, claims Braddock said, “If the law comes I’ll kill all of you.”
Furthermore, family members alleged that this wasn’t West’s first beating and that Braddock’s mother and brother had also beat on her. The witness testimony states they did not assist Braddock in assaulting West that day but that both were there and didn’t try to stop him.
“Matthew says he didn’t do it, it was the drugs,” said Paula Bell, West’s sister. “He needs to know he did it. My mother was suffering. She had to bury a child. Before Matthew was arrested, mother was afraid he would take revenge on the family because he said he would. Feb. 12 was (my sister's) birthday, and I had to walk out to a cemetery and look down at that headstone instead of taking her out to eat.”
Shane Thrash, a pastor from Kosciusko and Braddock’s uncle, said he loves his nephew and that he hopes he’ll come out of jail a better person than when he went in.
“He was mostly raised by his mawmaw,” Thrash said. “He once punched her and threw her out of her car in the middle of Laurel, but mom did as she always did and tried to get him (out of charges).
“I love you,” he told his nephew, “but that love is covered by pain and hurt. I want you to come to grips with what you did, but mostly I want to hold my mom again.”
Accepting Braddock’s plea, Williamson said, “I kept hoping I would see some remorse as you stood there, but I have not seen any, which is troubling. … She could have gotten away from you, but apparently she loved you.”
The family believes that 4 years’ jail time is not enough but agreed to the sentence because a jury trial could go either way. Bell and Thrash said they just want closure after the two-year ordeal.
