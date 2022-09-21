Timothy Milling
“It’s a party for Jesus, and everyone’s invited,” said Retha Clements, leader of the March for Jesus group of Laurel. “We want everyone to come celebrate with us and really have fun.”
This will be the 30th anniversary of the March for Jesus, which had its first gathering in 1992, and it is still very much alive today.
“Jesus is still alive in Laurel, and so are we,” Clements said. “We weren’t able to do this for the past two years due to COVID-19, but we are back and we want everyone to come and celebrate.”
“We just want to lift up Jesus because he’s who it’s all about. We are going to walk through the streets, singing songs for Jesus, and it’s really just going to be a great day. We have a prayer vigil at the end, and are going to have several pastors coming in to talk, and it’s going to be a great time.”
The march will start at Daphne Park and go through the streets of Laurel. It starts at 10 a.m. but the group has requested that everyone who wants to participate show up early, to be ready to start the march right at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit the March for Jesus Laurel Facebook page.
