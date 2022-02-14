The Laurel Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 2, Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras Parade is getting ready to let the good times roll at 6:30 p.m. Saturday through downtown Laurel.
The family-friendly parade, sponsored by Bok Homa Casino, will feature floats, vintage and specialty vehicles, and plenty of beads and Mardi Gras memorabilia thrown from the floats and vehicles.
The parade is a fundraiser for the Laurel FOP Lodge No. 2 with registration and sponsorship proceeds utilized to fund the annual “Shop With A Cop” program at Christmas.
Those wishing to enter floats in the parade can get an entry from by emailing Bounds at boundsmalcolm@yahoo.com.
The entry fee for floats is $125. The floats will be judged and awards will be given for first, second and third place.
The parade is the same day as the City of Ellisville’s parade, which is scheduled roll at 5:30 p.m.
