The following people filed for marriage licenses in the Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Gary Lance Riels, 50 and Germary Del Sol Rosales, 46
• Shannon Walker Long, 61 and Charles Dean Ashley Jr., 51
• Brandon Michael Helton, 23 and Aimee Lauren Cason, 22
• Noel Chandler Bell, 27 and Lela Anne Blakeman, 21
• Cody Alan Garrick, 29 and Samara Showah Haley, 29
• Clayton Lee Mann, 26 and Payton Jordan Baker, 23
• Drew Warren Johnson, 41 and Marcella Zamora, 54
• Rayon Syntrel Gibbs, 29 and Jessica Diane Hernandez, 34
• Octavius Deshawn Barnes, 36 and Alison Lindsey Bell, 38
• Willie Jay Hodges, 49 and Tracy Lynn Russ, 58
• Terrell Deshawn Clayton, 23 and Megan Danielle Plunk, 23
• Lonnie Cortez Keyes, 30 and Ashley Detreice Taylor, 34
• Justin Tyler Stringer, 23 and Nataleigh Michelle Duran, 23
• Robert Leathrea Wash, 42 and Veronica Roshae Lovett, 48
• Darryl Deon McSwain, 33 and Renisha Jaqual Cooley, 29
• Jason King Creamer, 52 and Brandi Jo Creamer, 50
• Ethan Cole Culbertson, 22 and Laura Lee Walters, 21
• Pedro Jimenez Lara, 42 and Reyna Alegria Pantaleon, 45
• Arturo Aldazaba-Ramirez, 24 and Guillermina R.-Dominguez, 39
• Herman Lee Peavy, 43 and Amanda Kay Ratcliff, 43
• Erik Christopher Williamson, 26 and Markia Raquel Darensburg, 24
• Larry Anthony Martin Jr., 45 and Jacqueline Nicole Stringer, 43
• Samuel Brock Culpepper, 22 and Kailee Madison Blackledge, 21
• Julio Cesar Mendez Torales, 28 and Roxana Aldazaba Murillo, 20
• Christopher Douglas Bush, 52 and Angela Marie Stanfield, 55
• Jonathan Ashton Taylor, 27 and Shelby Nicole McMinn, 23
• Narrell Allen McCann, 47 and Channa Bernice Kelly, 43
• James William Jennings, 58 and Gwendolyn Gail Guthrie, 50
• Adam Micah West, 41 and Lacey Lee Davenport-West, 40
• Roy Wayne Windham, 69 and Jeanne Carole Sherman, 69
• Acie Duane Singleton, 57 and Deborah Denise Walker, 61
• Kenneth Miles Smith, 23 and Natalie Ann Welch, 23
• Shon Pierre Morgan Sr., 42 and Shaniekta Lashay Westbrook, 30
The following people filed for divorce
in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Bobby Martin Jr. vs. Amy Martin
• Megan Yarbrough vs. Andrew Yarbrough
• Batrina Cooley vs. Brian Cooley
• Wanda Benoit vs. Walter Benoit
• Sara Holifield vs. Greg Holifield
• Audrey McCullum vs. Eddrick Rowzee
• Brett Allred vs. Jennifer Allred
• Henry Shade vs. Lanita Jackson Shade
• William Toney Jr. vs Lora Toney
• Joley Brewer Jordan vs. Brennan Tyler Jordan
• Jacob Mark Moore vs. Kelsie Renee Champeau
• Nathaniel Craven vs. Brandi Craven
• Stacy Parker vs. John Parker Jr.
• Brittany Passons vs. Craig Passons Jr.
• Jason T. Jones vs. Jennifer B. Jones
• Jacinth Thomas vs. Barry Ankrom
• Shanaynay Hardy vs. Dwight Pierce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.