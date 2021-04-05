The mask mandate has been lifted, but community centers can’t open yet, the Jones County Board of Supervisors ruled in their regular meeting on Monday.
The board decided last month to follow the recommendations of Gov. Tate Reeves, who also dropped the requirement to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are still some restrictions, which includes capacity limits for indoor gatherings. That’s the reason the community centers won’t be opened yet, board members said.
“We’ve still got COVID out there,” board President Johnny Burnett said. State guidelines would limit community center to 75 percent capacity, and there’s a question of enforcement of that rule.
“Is someone going to make sure?” asked Burnett, who participated in the meeting via teleconference.
Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs said, “I can’t. I’ve got too many.”
Supervisor Larry Dykes said, “I’m in favor of opening them back up. We need to.”
Supervisor Phil Dickerson agreed, saying, “They’re going to Walmart and the dollar stores together, and we can’t stop that.”
The board decided to table the reopening of community centers until the second meeting of April, but they voted 4-1 to lift the mask mandate in the county, including in county buildings. Only Supervisor Travares Comegys voted against lifting the requirement.
“We still recommend that people wear their masks,” Burnett said.
Dykes said, “We just need to leave it to people’s personal discretion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.