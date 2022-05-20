After several months of allowing patients and visitors to go without face coverings, South Central Regional Medical Center reinstituted its mask policy because of a policy from its accreditation association. Masks must be worn by everyone who enters any SCRMC health facility, regardless of their vaccination status.
The requirement doesn’t appear to be related to any uptick in COVID-19 policies but because of requirements to receive reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid.
“We had closely followed our community and hospital data,” SCRMC officials said in a press release. “We identified no hospitalizations for COVID, no ventilators in use for COVID, hospital compliance with vaccine mandate and low COVID community levels.
On March 17, SCRMC had determined it was safe for patients and employees to remove masks based on the hospital’s interpretation of Centers for Disease Control and Association for Professionals in Infection Control’s guidance, SCRMC officials said in the press release.
On May 4, Det Norske Veritas — a health-care accreditation organization that is approved by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — provided clarification of the April 26 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services statement to all entities that stated: staff need to continue masking when they are in areas of the health-care facility where they could encounter patients, such as the hospital cafeteria, common halls/corridors.
“Prior to this clarification, it was believed that hospitals could independently interpret mask regulations based on low transmission levels,” the press release from SCRMC read. “The clarification from DNV, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and CDC showed that this was not the case. Masks are still required in areas with low-transmission levels.”
In accordance with these updated regulations, SCRMC revised a systemwide policy to meet the mandatory requirements. On May 8, SCRMC required all employees, patients, contract workers, students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask throughout the health system.
As of Thursday, a total of 360 new cases, three deaths and 34 long-term care outbreaks were reported in the state.
Currently, there is no statewide mask mandate, but individuals are encouraged to wear masks while in indoor public spaces when social-distancing from people of other households is not possible. Cases in the United States surpassed 1 million deaths from COVID on May 13.
