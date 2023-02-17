A call that came in reporting a mass murder in progress wound up being a mental breakdown of one man on Wednesday night.
“The initial dispatch of the incident was chilling,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Numerous on-duty and off-duty deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call from a man who advised dispatchers he had shot and killed several family members and he was going to start killing other people in the area of Gilmore Shelby Road in the Mount Olive Community.
EMServ Ambulance Service and Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders staged several units on nearby Smith Chapel Road as deputies approached the residence.
The unidentified man, who was believed to be suffering a mental and physical health emergency, had not shot anyone, deputies determined. He was evaluated on scene and transported by EMServ to a regional medical facility for treatment.
“Thankfully the situation was resolved without anyone suffering any injuries,” Berlin said. “You just never know when those type of calls come in what you may be facing, so we prepare for the worst at the same time hoping for the best.”
The man who made the call was not facing any charges, JCSD officials said.
