The annual Sertoma Club of Laurel Christmas Parade was joyful for most onlookers, but there was horror for those who were watching near the roundabout on Leontyne Price Boulevard on Friday night.
Angela Watkins fell off of the Sleepy Sam’s float, hit her head on the concrete and her legs were run over, witnesses said. Those who saw it reported that she leaned forward to try to prevent a large dog from falling and wound up taking a tumble herself.
Several people — including first-responders from the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department who were nearby participating in the parade — sprung into action to render aid. Watkins was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Watkins is known to many as “Mattress Maggie,” a character she portrays in Sleepy Sam’s TV commercials. She graduated from Runnelstown High School in 1976 and went to Jones County Junior College, Mississippi College and the University of Southern Mississippi. She and her husband Rick live in Ellisville.
There were conflicting reports as to whether it was the wheels on her float or the vehicle behind it that ran over her legs. At least one of her legs was broken, according to reports. First-responders had to wash away blood from the street before the parade continued.
Many people took to Facebook to blame the return of the parade to a night-time event as a reason for the accident. But, as was noted by some, a similar mishap occurred a few years back when a little girl fell off the float she was on when the parade was still a morning event.
