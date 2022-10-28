Nearly a year ago, when the Hattiesburg Tigers still had possession of the Lil’ Brown Jug, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said, “The Jug won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.” Laurel’s 50-0 blowout over Hattiesburg in last year’s game proved that his bark was bigger than the Tigers’ bite, and Barker finally squared up on his bet to wash Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s SUV on Thursday morning.
“A bet is a bet, but the Jug is coming home next week,” Barker said of Friday’s matchup between Laurel and Hattiesburg at D.I. Patrick Stadium in the Hub City.
Several spectators on the city of Laurel’s Facebook Live video urged Mayor Barker to get every speck of dirt off of Mayor Magee’s Kia Telluride and warned that he might as well plan a return trip to Laurel immediately after Laurel faces the Tigers in the 101st edition of the Lil’ Brown Jug game.
After the vehicle was left spick-and-span — under the careful supervision of Magee, who rinsed the suds off of the car behind Barker — both mayors were asked if they would agree on another bet on this year’s game. With the Lil’ Brown Jug and playoff seeding on the line, another mayoral bet would put even more at stake in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“Definitely,” Barker said. “The trash talk begins first thing Monday morning after we dispose of West Jones, and I would personally like to invite Mayor Magee to a free admission at the Hattiesburg Zoo to attend a tiger feeding so you can see exactly what is going to happen next week.”
“OK, but it's nothing like a tornado,” Mayor Magee responded with a smile. “We’ll be happy coming back to Laurel from Hattiesburg with the jug that night.”
Laurel holds a 50-49-5 lead in the overall series, which includes games played in the postseason.
