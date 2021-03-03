City employees, mayor, council getting 5% raises
Mayor Johnny Magee shot down an accusation that most of the ongoing work to blacktop roads in the city has been in white residential areas. After the City Council agreed to take bids for improvements to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at Tuesday night’s meeting, the two-term mayor didn’t mince words when he made a statement to refute that claim.
“Someone running for mayor is telling the people that the majority of the money that this administration has spent on streets has been spent in white neighborhoods,” Magee said. “Lying to the citizens may get you some brownie points, but lying will catch up with you in the end. But as we all know, a lie ain’t nothing for a liar to tell.”
Magee didn’t say which opponent he was referring to, but one of them was sitting a few feet away. Ward 5 Councilman Stacy Comegys and Horace Cochran III are challenging him in the Democratic primary on April 6. Former WDAM news anchor Miranda Beard, Anthony Hudson or Kim Page will face the winner of the primary in the June 8 general election.
The MLK Avenue project, which will cost in excess of $3 million, has been in the planning stages for a few years, Magee said. It will include new water, sewer and drainage pipes and new pavement from East 20th Street to Chantilly Street. Work has also begun on South 16th Avenue, with new pavement, pipes and sidewalks from Grandview Drive to Highway 11 South, at a cost of more than $1 million.
“The truth of the matter is that we have not spent a majority of the money in white neighborhoods,” Magee said, noting that those jobs and multimillion-dollar projects on 5th and 13th avenues aren’t predominately white.
“When you look at (5th Avenue) from the area around 7th Street to 10th Street, there probably are a majority of whites … but when you go all the way to the city limits where the project stops, that is just not the case.”
And on 13th Avenue, from Jefferson to 12th Street, “if we would be honest, if there are any whites living on 13th Avenue, they are in the super minority,” he said, adding that the 7th Avenue project “probably did have a majority of whites living there.”
But that’s not a factor in the decision-making, he said.
“We have spent millions of dollars on the streets, and we have not based it on the race of people living on the street,” he said.
He reeled off a sampling of streets in majority-black and majority-white areas where millions of dollars have been spent on improvements — South 19th Avenue, Queen, Maple, Pine and Mason streets, Palmer Avenue, Oak Park Boulevard, Mississippi Avenue, Wansley, Old Bay and Old Amy roads, Parker Drive, 10th, East 19th and 20th streets, among others.
“We continue to work on streets, but none of it is based on race,” he said.
Ward 4 Councilman George Carmichael, whose district is getting the MLK Avenue project, said the council has been working to improve the streets and underlying, crumbling infrastructure for several years.
“We look at doing what’s in the best interest of the city, not black and white,” he said, commending Magee for his leadership on replacing pipes and pavement. “It’s sad when you get to the point where everything is black and white.”
In other business, the council voted 5-1 to increase the annual salaries of the incoming mayor and council by 5 percent, effective July 1. That will raise the mayor’s salary from $75,000 to $78,750, council members from $19,000 to $19,950 and the council president from $20,000 to $20,950. That falls in line with the 5 percent pay increase that was approved for all city employees at the previous council meeting. That can only be voted on every four years, council President Tony Thaxton said.
Councilman Tony Wheat voted against the increase while the other council members — Grace Amos, Jason Capers, Carmichael, Comegys and Thaxton voted for it. Councilman Anthony Page called in that he was ill, Thaxton said at the start of the meeting.
