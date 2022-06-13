Magee asks residents to vote for tourism tax, use recreational facilities
Mayor Johnny Magee encouraged Laurel residents to get out and vote Tuesday for a tourism tax that will use non-locals’ money to pay for things that benefit locals, and he also called out people who complain about there being “nothing for children to do” in The City Beautiful.
“Elvin (Ulmer) does an excellent job with our recreation department,” Magee said of that city department’s long-time director. “There’s so much to do, if people will just go do it.”
There were 115 teams at a weekend tournament at the new softball eightplex on the previous weekend, with many attendees staying in local hotels and dining at local eateries, Magee noted.
“That’s happening almost every weekend ... Laurel is the envy of a lot of cities” because of its recreational facilities, among other things, Magee said.
He referred specifically to complaints he’d read on a recent Facebook post blaming the city for selling the old South Central Regional Medical Center Wellness Center to a storage-facility company instead of using that valuable downtown real estate to do “something for the children,” he said.
“The city doesn’t own that,” Magee said in a rare rant during the most recent City Council meeting. “And the city doesn’t bring in restaurants ... those are all private enterprises.”
He then turned the tables on the complainers and put some of the responsibility for what is or isn’t in the city on them.
“Business people who are thinking about locating here may drive through the city and see all of the litter, then they would probably decide to go somewhere else,” he said.
Councilman George Carmichael agreed with that point, then joined in calling out the people who only complain instead of doing something to make things better.
“When I was growing up here, men would get off work and go to Boston Park to coach the kids ... it was almost always someone’s dad,” he said. “Now the volunteers are few and far between. There’s so much to do, but not enough volunteers.”
One of his sons is coaching there this summer, Carmichael said, but there aren’t enough people involved to have a full league.
“People use their platform (Facebook) to belittle the administration and the council, but they need to address their own priorities,” he said. “But calling out the mayor or the council is what will get them the thumbs up (likes), so that’s what they do. It’s sad.”
Councilwoman Grace Amos pointed out that the Laurel-Jones County Library has a Summer Reading Program and numerous events, as does the L.T. Ellis Center and Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
“Our parents need to be more responsible and get children in the programs that are being provided,” she said.
The officials’ comments came shortly before the council unanimously agreed to advertise for bids for Phase 3 of the Sportsplex Expansion Project, which included the construction of a four-field adult softball complex with an access road, paved parking lot and pressbox. Phase 1 added four youth softball fields with an access road and parking lot and Phase 2 was getting the area for the adult fields prepared.
All of the work there has been and is being paid for with the tourism tax, Magee noted.
“This doesn’t go on anyone’s taxes,” he said.
