Viewing of body Friday at City Hall, funeral Saturday at Oak Park
Over the years, Melvin Mack was called many things by local residents — councilman, supervisor, mayor, friend. But only one person called him “Dad.”
Mack’s daughter Catrina Wilson announced Friday that her father had passed away peacefully at home as a result of complications from Parkinson’s disease. It was his 72nd birthday, and his family was there with him.
“We all wished him happy birthday and he took his last breath moments after,” Wilson wrote. “I am so proud of all my father’s accomplishments and proud to call him my dad.
“He loved Laurel, and he loved the people of Laurel.”
That was the sentiment that was expressed by almost everyone who worked with him for years and those who were only acquainted with him.
Rising from humble beginnings in the Queensburg Community, Mack made history as the first black mayor of Laurel when he was elected to the office in 2005. He often joked about how he was faced with helping lead the recovery of the city after it was struck with the worst natural disaster in U.S. history, Hurricane Katrina, a little more than a month after he was sworn in.
But he was prepared by more than two decades in public service, as a Laurel City Councilman and as a Jones County Supervisor. He was elected to a second term as mayor as the city rebounded from the storm. He decided not to seek a third term in 2013.
“He worked tirelessly during his terms to improve the quality of life for citizens of Laurel,” said Mayor Johnny Magee, who was on the city council during Mack’s tenure and filled in as mayor while he recovered from a heart attack during his first term. “He dedicated his life to making it better every day. It was an honor to follow him as mayor, but it is even more of an honor to call him my brother and friend.”
Former Mayor Susan Vincent recalled her time working with Mack, who was on the city council for two of her terms.
“What a pleasure to work with him,” she wrote on Facebook. “Always positive, forward-thinking and supportive of moving our beloved Laurel forward. My prayers for his loving wife (Doneater) and daughter and beloved granddaughter.”
Miranda Beard, who is challenging Magee for mayor, also issued a statement, saying that Mack’s “service, voice and presence will be missed in the city of Laurel.”
When the fire station on Parker Drive was named for Mack, numerous public officials and friends showed up, including then-Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree. Even a longtime political opponent, former supervisor Jerome Wyatt, who had an unsuccessful bid for mayor against Mack, attended and said nice things about Mack.
Everyone who spoke talked about how Mack endeared himself to others.
“He is the least prejudiced person I know, black or white,” then-Ellisville Mayor Tim Waldrup said. “He just does what’s right.”
Former city administrator Dennis Keveryn summed it up by saying, “Melvin Mack loves the people of Laurel and the people of Laurel love Melvin Mack. Any time you say his name, they still smile. It was a privilege and an honor to have worked for him.”
Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. The viewing of Mack’s body will be 3-5 p.m. Friday in the rotunda of Laurel City Hall and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Oak Park Elementary School.
“Please keep us in prayer during our time of bereavement,” Wilson said.
