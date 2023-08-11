A meeting that is set for Monday afternoon at Laurel City Hall has to do with property that was voluntarily annexed for the new Southern Bone and Joint facility that’s being built near the Sportsplex.
The scheduled meeting has nothing to do with property that is being considered for possible annexation from the Sportsplex to Highway 28, Mayor Johnny Magee said. It has nothing to do with area that’s being studied further west to Highway 28, he said.
Southern Bone and Joint paid for all costs associated with the annexation in order to be located inside the city limits. The notice of the public hearing is published in today’s newspaper.
“It won’t change the ward lines much,” Magee said, “but by law, we have to redistrict that small portion.”
Part of that procedure is having a public hearing to allow people to protest the change.
“We will probably have a room full when we have this hearing, thinking it’s about the larger Calhoun area,” Magee said.
