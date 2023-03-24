Body found near Taylorsville in November, family says foul play
•
A case that has been getting national attention is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, that state agency reported in a press release this week.
Family members and supporters of Rasheem Carter have been pushing for a federal probe into his death after his skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Smith County, just outside of Taylorsville, on Nov. 2. He had been missing for a month after last being seen in Laurel, according to some reports.
MBI “is assisting the Smith County Sheriff’s Department in the death investigation” of Carter, according to a press release. His remains were taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for examination. “At the request of the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, MBI joined the investigation on Nov. 4, 2022. MBI has assisted local law enforcement in conducting interviews, investigating the area where the remains were found and investigating tips to help determine the last known whereabouts of Mr. Carter.”
A forensic anthropology examination was completed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiners Officer on Feb. 2, MBI reported.
“Based solely upon the condition of the remains, there was no means by which a cause of death could be reasonably determined by the medical examiner’s office,” according to the press release. “However, MBI and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department are actively continuing their investigation into the death of Mr. Carter.
“Anyone who may have any information is asked to submit a tip to mbitips@dps.ms.gov or scan the QR code.”
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and MBI officials said there would be no further comment or details on the case since it’s a pending investigation by the SCSD.
Family members have claimed that Carter indicated he was being chased by white men in pickups and had gone to the Taylorsville Police Department for help. NAACP attorney Benjamin Crump is representing them and came to Jackson this month demanding justice for the family and calling for the FBI to get involved.
Investigators who are not handling the case but are familiar with it have spoken to a Leader-Call reporter about it and the evidence over the last few months, on the condition of anonymity.
Trail-cam video showed Carter going into the woods alone not far from where his remains were found — and didn’t show anyone else passing through. If he was running, there are possible explanations for that other than the family’s claim he was being chased, considering that he was trespassing on private property, one investigator said.
Another investigator noted that what was discovered was “skeletal remains,” and the separation of the head from the body likely happened after he had decomposed, with wild hogs and dogs the likely culprits. “There is no bone connecting the skull to the body ... that’s basic anatomy,” the investigator said.
A Wayne County man’s body was found in similar condition in the last couple of years, and it was determined that dogs separated his skull from his body well after his death.
A basic knowledge of anatomy also debunks the rumor that Carter’s genitals had been stuffed in his mouth, the investigator added. “There is no bone there, only tissue, so if there were only skeletal remains, how would they know?”
