State senator jokes he is running for Jones County sheriff
•
Sen. Chris McDaniel was finished with his speech and sitting down when he was finally prompted to reveal which political office he plans to run for next year.
“Sheriff,” he said, drawing laughter from the Jones College cafeteria crowd, which included Sheriff Joe Berlin and his predecessor Alex Hodge, both of whom have already announced their intentions to run for that office again in 2023.
“I’m only kidding,” McDaniel quickly said.
But he is seriously considering a run for state office, he said during a speech at an event that was billed as a homecoming for the Ellisville native.
“I am weighing a run for lieutenant governor,” said McDaniel, who has been giving speeches and fundraising around the state for several weeks. “But I still haven’t decided. In my heart of hearts. I’m not there yet.”
One factor that is weighing on him, he said, is the toll it would take on his family — wife Jill and sons Cambridge, 16, and Chamberlain, who will turn 11 on Tuesday. This is a road they have been down before after two hard-fought, bitter losses in runs for U.S. Senate seats.
“I’ve always wanted to be a good daddy,” he said, standing on the campus where his father Carlos worked and looking at his mother Charlotte in the audience. “My 10-year-old gave me his Christmas list the other night, and the last thing on there was ‘I want Daddy to be home for Christmas.’
“That’s weighing very heavily on me.”
But the desire to push for conservative principles from the most powerful position in state government is also a consideration, he said. That won’t happen “as long as Delbert Hosemann is lieutenant governor,” McDaniel said.
Hosemann has “moved the (Senate) to the left,” McDaniel said, noting that 13 of the 16 Senate Democrats hold chairmanships despite the Republican supermajority. He’s also responsible for preventing lawmakers from eliminating the state income tax and he’s now considering Medicaid expansion, McDaniel said.
“There’s nothing conservative about him,” McDaniel said of Hosemann. “How’d he get there? He had cute commercials. But not this time — he’ll be exposed for what he is, either by me or someone else.”
In an interview with Geoff Pender of Mississippi Today, McDaniel said that Hosemann is “the best thing that’s happened to Democrats in this state in a generation. Now that he’s taking positions, people can see that and he can’t hide his true colors any more.”
When questioned directly about his intentions, McDaniel said, “My official answer is, all the cards are on the table and all the options are available and there’s time to decide.
“… (Hosemann) is not one of us, and that’s causing a tremendous amount of frustrated conservatives.
“Mississippi deserves fighters in the mold of DeSantis and in the mold of Trump. We are a very red state and we should behave like we are a red state.”
McDaniel fell short in his U.S. Senate races in 2014 and 2018, but he should not be taken lightly as a challenger, longtime state and national GOP strategist Austin Barbour told Mississippi Today.
“I think in the political environment in this country right now, to a certain degree all incumbents have vulnerability,” he said. “I think if Chris McDaniel runs for lieutenant governor, he has to be taken seriously.
“… He’s got hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, and people like me who do campaigns know how valuable an asset a social-media presence like Chris McDaniel’s is.”
But Hosemann maintains “presence and popularity,” Barbour said, so McDaniel would have to “expand outside of his base to pull off a victory like this.”
Hosemann is “very well liked,” Barbour added, plus he has popularity and a “large war chest.”
He clashed with fellow Republican leaders on some issues, such as elimination of the state income tax and by being at least open to discussion of expansion of Medicaid to cover the working poor.
Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn last year championed elimination of the tax, with support from Gov. Tate Reeves, but Hosemann called for and got a tax cut rather than an elimination.
McDaniel has also clashed with the state’s GOP leadership. He was at odds with the establishment when he challenged longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran in 2014, and when he challenged Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in 2018.
McDaniel was also a political foe of Reeves during Reeves’ two terms as lieutenant governor, at the time often claiming — as he does now with Hosemann — that Reeves was not conservative enough when he ran the state Senate.
But McDaniel appears to have mended fences with Reeves, who as governor has been critical of Hosemann and questioned his conservativeness.
“I consider Tate to be a friend, and I have many, many friends in his circle,” McDaniel said. “I have to take responsibility for some of that tension we had in the past. He and I have very different personalities, and I think that we both perhaps rubbed each other the wrong way. It was personalities, it wasn’t philosophical. Tate is conservative. I’m conservative. I think our personalities clashed, but we were able to put that aside.”
McDaniel said he’s confident in his current political position.
“My name ID is one of the top in the state, and polling has never looked better for me than in this moment,” McDaniel said. “I can say, generally speaking, God has been really good to me and a lot of the bridges that appeared to be burned in 2014 appear to be repaired. This is a wonderful state full of forgiving people.
“People are hungry for leaderships and they want to see fighters. One thing I was born to do is fight.”
