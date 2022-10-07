State Sen. Chris McDaniel is scheduled to make a return appearance on the popular podcast “The Buck Naked Truth” on Wednesday at 4 p.m. via Facebook Live. The podcast also will be available on Thursday at 3 p.m. on platforms such as Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, YouTube and Rumble by Thursday at 3 p.m.
This is McDaniel’s first appearance on “The Buck Naked Truth” since podcast co-host and Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski mentioned starting a “grassroots movement” to urge McDaniel to make a run for lieutenant governor of Mississippi. Natchez resident Brian Wells was listening to that show and was inspired to create the “Draft Chris McDaniel for Lt. Governor of Mississippi” Facebook page. Thousands of people joined the page in a matter of weeks.
“We are really excited to have Sen. McDaniel back on the show. He graciously appeared on one of our very first episodes, but the show has exploded since then, so we should have a huge audience this time, and we can’t wait to get his latest thoughts about a possible run for lieutenant governor,” Cegielski said. “I’ve said on the show that the State of Mississippi and the United States of America needs Chris McDaniel, and I’m positive anyone who tunes in will realize why after hearing the senator speak.”
Although McDaniel has yet to officially announce his intentions, there have been major fundraising events hosted by McDaniel supporters in recent weeks. One of those events will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at The Humble Place, located at 79 Highway 590 in Ellisville. The event, which is labeled as “Homecoming Fundraiser for Sen. Chris McDaniel,” is free to attend, but sponsorships of $1,000, $500 and $250 are available. Meals are also available for $50. For more information, visit the Facebook page “Homecoming Fundraiser for Senator Chris McDaniel.”
The Buck Naked Truth will also have a special “Round Table” event airing on Facebook Live on Saturday, Oct. 15. That show will feature leading conservatives in Mississippi and will include the hosts of The Buck Naked Truth — Cegielski and Buck Torske — as well as “The Right Side Radio” podcast host Jack Fairchilds, “Let MS. Vote” and “National Conservative Club” founder Dan Carr, as well as Lauren Smith, the founder of “PRIME.”
The Buck Naked Truth airs weekly and reaches thousands of listeners throughout Mississippi and the United States. The show is hosted by Cegielski and Torske, who is a columnist with the Leader-Call as well as the head of the Free State Citizens Action Union. Both men’s columns are on Page A5.
