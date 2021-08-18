Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is stepping down effective Aug. 31, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Tate Reeves.
A search for Rounsaville’s replacement will begin immediately.
“Under John’s leadership, MDA administered $160 million in COVID-19 recovery funds to assist businesses, renters, health-care providers, schools and childcare centers,” Reeves said.
“Under John’s direction, MDA increased the average annual capital investment into Mississippi in 2020 to $1.8 billion – doubling the prior 10-year annual average.
“The new Mighty Mississippi Program has increased recruitment efforts for economic development projects by more than 40 percent and the future of our economy will benefit. I wish John the best in his future endeavors.”
Details regarding the search process will be announced in the coming weeks.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve Mississippi under the leadership of Gov. Reeves,” Rounsaville said. “I am confident MDA is on a strong trajectory and will continue realizing tremendous success in its economic development efforts. With a young family and a new baby born last year, my wife and I believe it is time to pursue a new opportunity that will enable me to focus more on my family and spend less time traveling.
“I am proud of the MDA team, and I look forward to the exciting achievements that lie ahead for Mississippi.”
