View a hurricane preparedness video below and download the evacuation guide at the bottom.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering several free resources to help Mississippi residents prepare for a hurricane before a tropical system threatens.
The MDOT Traffic mobile app, a hurricane evacuation kit checklist and the 2023 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide in English, Spanish and Vietnamese are all available to assist residents with evacuation plans.
“Well before a hurricane reaches the Gulf, it’s important to have an evacuation plan in place,” Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King said. “MDOT offers free resources to help you make informed decisions ahead of a storm. I encourage every Mississippian to take advantage of these resources to prepare yourself and your family for this hurricane season.”
The evacuation guide features evacuation routes, contraflow information, Mississippi Public Broadcasting radio coverage areas and important contacts for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency as well as bordering state DOTs and highway patrols. Vital information on shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources is also included.
The hurricane evacuation checklist provides a list of recommended items to include in evacuation kits such as flashlights, a first-aid kit, non-perishable food to last 14 days and more.
MDOT encourages all residents to download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, which provides real-time traffic conditions throughout the state and sends emergency alerts directly to users.
Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter along with the hashtag #HurricanePrep this hurricane season.
