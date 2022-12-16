Cannabis entrepreneurs across the state discussed the industry and its future during an event at Keg and Barrel in Hattiesburg. The event was hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. More than 50 independently owned cannabis operators and over 150 patients, industry partners and physicians attended to show their support.
“The primary goal of this event was to unite Mississippi cannabis entrepreneurs, regardless of license type,” said Derrick Mackmer, owner of Jones County-based Wellcraft Cultivation and current MICA board member. “Now that we have begun connecting various locally owned cannabis businesses, we will begin to focus on the 2023 legislative session. The legislature effectively established the foundation of our medicinal cannabis program. But we need our legislators to see that Mississippians are actively looking to protect the patients and family-owned licenses from out-of-state interest.”
MICA’s board members include its founding members Pete Stokes of Stok’d Genetics (Hattiesburg), Cory Ferraez of Ferrcann, Inc. (Hattiesburg) and Jordan Cain of FerrCann Transport (Hattiesburg), and its newly added members Derrick Mackmer of Wellcraft Cultivation (Ellisville) and Mike Watkins of Hilltop Brands (Oxford).
For information about MICA, email
