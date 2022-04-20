City opts-in by not taking action
The Ellisville Board of Aldermen took no action Tuesday night on the state’s Medical Cannabis Act, in essence opting the city into the marijuana business within the city limits.
The decision came days after a public hearing that drew eight people — five for allowing medical marijuana in the city and three against, including two pastors. Municipalities and counties had 90 days after the Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law in the state to choose whether to opt out of all or part of the sale, distribution, growing and cultivation and dispensaries within their limits. Municipalities and counties had to make a decision by May 3 on whether to opt out or do nothing, which would automatically opt them in.
Pastors Leander Bridges and Jerry East spoke before the board brought up medical cannabis in its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. East served on the Christian Action Commission as chairman and presented to the Mississippi Baptist Convention their concerns on medical marijuana.
“We are in agreement that we are in opposition to medical marijuana for various reasons,” East said. “I realize this is a most controversial thing, but we already recognize there have been many cities that I think wisely have opted out. There is so much unknown, so let’s opt out now to see where this goes with regulation. You can always look at it and visit it again.”
Medical marijuana is something that could have some effect that’s good for a very small group of people, East said.
“But when you put the good on the board versus the evil, the evil far outweighs what could happen that’s good,” East said.
Bridges, who spoke prior at the previous public hearing hosted by the board, asked the board to consider opting out. Bridges said after reading a study about marijuana that a person could lose up to eight points off his or her IQ from habitual marijuana use.
“Those points do not return,” Bridges said. “Brain cells do not reproduce. Once they are destroyed, they are gone.”
Children who use marijuana do not do well in school, suffer from anxiety and depression and feel isolated socially, Bridges added.
“When we look at the facts and the truth, this drug is just as dangerous as it ever was,” Bridges said. “We are now at the point that we can’t close the gate because the cows are already out as it relates to that it’s legal medical-wise. I want us as a city to use this time by opting out so that we have the opportunity to place greater restrictions so we can guard against what certainly is going to come.”
None of the aldermen made a motion to opt out of medical marijuana when the issue was brought up in front of the board. That means that the city opted into the distribution, transportation, growing and cultivation, and dispensaries within city limits, as regulated by state law.
