PHILADELPHIA — It’s “highly unlikely” that 6-month-old Rosalee’s injury was caused in the way described by her mother Brooke Stringer and boyfriend Brandon Gardner, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy testified on Thursday morning in their capital murder trial.
The hemorrhage to the infant’s brain was caused by “blunt-force trauma,” Dr. David Arboe said, but the defendants’ explanation that she bumped her head on a nightstand on the night of Oct. 26, 2019 “doesn’t fit with the injuries I’m seeing.” An “acceleration/deceleration” injury — what’s often called “shaken-baby syndrome” — falls under the umbrella of “blunt-force trauma,” and causes the same kind of injury, he said.
Arboe, who was a medical examiner at the state crime lab but now works in Texas, testified that he performed the autopsy on Oct. 30, 2019, and filed his report on Sept. 10, 2020. The manner of death he ruled was “homicide.” The plausibility of the story provided by Gardner and Stringer in reports was part of the reason he reached that conclusion, he said. “If the story doesn’t doesn’t fit with the injuries I’m seeing, we err on the side of ‘homicide,’” he explained.
Stringer’s attorney Tangi Carter asked if the crime lab was under the state Department of Public Safety — which is in charge of several law enforcement agencies — and Arboe said it was.
“Is it better for the State of Mississippi to err on the side of homicide?” she asked.
He said that it wasn’t and, after more questioning, said he never interviewed Gardner nor Stringer. He was also asked if he had seen a photo of Rosalee’s bruised face from Oct. 5, after she bumped herself at daycare. He said he didn’t.
Gardner’s attorney Chris Collins also cross-examined Arboe, who testified that he did not see evidence of an older injury during the autopsy and he didn’t see an injury to the neck or spine or a skull fracture.
On redirect, prosecutor Katie Sumrall asked Arboe if he would expect a fracture from an “acceleration/deceleration injury,” and he said no. As for working under DPS, she asked, “Did your compensation depend on the outcome of a case?”
He said it didn’t. Sumrall then asked if he ever ruled a cause of death to be “undetermined,” and he said he had. He also testified that he typically doesn’t interview people involved in cases, using officials’ reports instead.
Previous testimony has shown that Rosalee continued to go to daycare after her injury there and had gone to the fair with her mother and Gardner the night of the incident that led to her being rushed to the hospital.
Sumrall concluded by asking Arboe, “If she had experienced a brain injury on Oct. 2, would you expect her to be going to daycare like normal or the fair?”
Arboe said, “No.”
Workers from the daycare at South Central Regional Medical Center began testifying after Arboe and were expected to continue into the afternoon.
