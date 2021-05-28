Melvin Mack, Laurel's first black mayor, died on Friday. He was 72 years old.
Mack was elected mayor in 2005 and served two terms. He spent more than 30 years in public service — as a city councilman, a supervisor and as mayor.
In 2018, the fire station on Parker Drive was named in his honor.
Read more in Tuesday's Leader-Call and at leader-call.com as details become available.
