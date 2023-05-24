The Joe D. Hudgies American Legion Post 210 (1038 East Elmo St., Laurel) will host a Memorial Day program starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Richard Brown will be the guest speaker and dinner will be served. Kevin Williams is the post commander.
Memorial program at Union Line Cemetery
Union Line Cemetery (1328 Highway 28, Soso) will host a Memorial Day program at 4 p.m. Sunday. The brief program will “remember with gratitude and pride all those who served and died for our country and our freedom,” organizers said.
