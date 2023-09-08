It took a Jones County jury only 12 minutes of deliberation to determine that a Laurel man was guilty of dealing drugs, and he was ordered to serve more than two decades behind bars.
Allen Moffett, 41, was ordered to serve 22 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
District Attorney Brad Thompson, who prosecuted the case, said he was pleased with the jury’s decision and Judge Dal Williamson’s sentence. Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents Sgt. Jake Driskell, Joel Brogan and Stephen Graeser “did an outstanding job” on the case, Thompson said.
Moffett was arrested in May 2021 on a charge for sale of meth, after he was accused of selling a small amount of the drug to a confidential informant. But when JCSD narcotics agents went to Moffett’s residence in the Pendorff Community to arrest him on that charge, he had 34 grams of the substance in his possession. That added the charge of possession with intent, and because of the large quantity, it amounted to trafficking, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and up to 40 years. The sentence is supposed to be served day-for-day, with no chance of early release.
Moffett was represented by Jackson attorney Rodney Dixon. Moffett was reportedly offered a plea agreement to serve seven years in prison, but he decided to go to trial. He did not testify in the trial and jurors deliberated only 12 minutes before returning a guilty verdict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.