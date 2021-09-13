A Jones County man is facing serious charges after a “safety checkpoint” in the Calhoun Community yielded methamphetamine and a firearm.
Timothy Maxcey, 44, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from an arrest that was made by Deputy Drew Morecraft of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
He discovered more than 5 grams of meth and the gun in Maxcey’s vehicle just after midnight at the checkpoint at the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Indian Springs Church Road, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Maxcey was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and his bond was set at $5,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
