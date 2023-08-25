A Jones County woman whose newborn twins tested positive for methamphetamine last June was ordered to spend the next decade in prison.
Summer Myrick, 25, was ordered to serve 10 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to felony child abuse.
Myrick admitted to smoking meth a few weeks before her baby girls were born at South Central Regional Medical Center, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said, citing the investigation of Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The case was referred to the JCSD by Child Protective Services after SCRMC officials notified that agency of the test results.
“I do regret what I’ve done,” Myrick told Judge Dal Williamson during sentencing.
He asked if the babies have suffered any lingering effects because of her drug use.
“No sir, the family that has them brought pictures to the county jail,” she said, adding that they seem to be progressing normally.
“You need to thank God for that,” Williamson said. “I’ll never understand how an expecting mother can do this, knowing she is carrying a baby and pouring these kinds of substances into them ... and the babies can’t say no or refuse it. I just don’t understand.”
Myrick was facing the possibility of up to life in prison, if convicted in trial. In addition to the 10 years behind bars, she will also have to serve five years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,927.50 in court fees and fines. She was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific.
Myrick was charged with two counts of felony child abuse but pleaded guilty to one. The other one is being “passed to the file,” Martin said, meaning it can be presented to the court again if she fails to meet the requirements of her release when that time comes.
Myrick pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court in January 2018 to three counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute and was ordered to serve four years in MDOC custody. The court attempted to send her to a residential rehabilitation program in Jackson, but she was not accepted for unspecified reasons, according to court documents.
“I hope you change your life and go in a different direction when you’re released,” Williamson said. “You need to tell your old crowd that you’re not living like that anymore. If you come back before me, you won’t get a deal like this again.”
