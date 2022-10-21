Tears and cheers as 11 graduate from Jones County Drug Court
•
When state Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph spoke to Jones County Drug Court graduates, he kindly corrected something he heard earlier — this is not their second chance but their last chance.
“Everyone in this room has been blessed,” Randolph said. “The remarkable journey that these people have been through … everyone of y’all got a last chance.”
Eleven people changed their lives for the better, their stories now interwoven in a tapestry of restoration, after graduating from drug court Tuesday evening in a ceremony at South Central Place. Eleven separate stories shared one common thread — overcoming addiction. Tom Bankston, Patrick Barnes, Tiffany Bonifacino, Blake Bowen, Alexander Chandler, Lavania Corley, Michael Gray, Bailee Hancock, Jessica Herndon, Kimberly Dunston Trahan and Tyler Windham all graduated from the intense program, which takes a minimum of three years. That means their felony records have been expunged and they have a fresh start.
“This is a time of celebration. This is a time for you to be proud of yourself,” Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson said. “This a time for all of you to rejoice and be proud of what you’ve accomplished.”
Overcoming addiction is a challenge, he said.
“What this three years has been about is the foundation for how the rest of your life will be, and the rest of your life can be how it is now,” Williamson said.
But Williamson said he wanted to talk about the other side — temptation.
“Temptation will come back to you. Temptation will come and knock on your door,” Williamson said. “The devil is busy, and he will come knocking on your door. Go ahead and decide how you are going to respond when he comes knocking on your door.”
Bankston had one year sober before he started drug court.
“I was blessed by God to have the taste of meth removed from my memory and my mouth,” Bankston said. “That’s something a lot of addicts have trouble with — they can actually still taste the dope in their mouth — and that’s where the addiction continues.”
Bankston said he had ruined all his teeth with drug use, but thanks to drug court, he was able to find a job where he had health and dental insurance.
“Thank you, drug court,” he said.
On the night Bankston’s father died, he was at a 90-for-90 meeting, he said.
“Instead of being out on the streets looking for drugs and trying to get high, I was actually doing something about it,” Bankston said. “Thank you, drug court.”
Barnes is now on staff with Dying to Live Ministries in Laurel, which helps others struggling with substance-use disorders. Barnes had been on drug court previously but got dismissed. Now he is a graduate. Barnes said he would not be here without God.
“I have a great life now and a purpose-filled life,” he said. “And I get to serve in my church and pour into the lives of those struggling to overcome addiction. And I can’t imagine a greater way to live my life.”
The things that Barnes desires now are not the same as what he desired five years ago, he said.
“My heart, my mind, my soul have been transformed,” Barnes said. “The very trajectory of my life has been changed, and I will forever be grateful to God, drug court and all those others I thanked.”
Consuelo Walley, drug court coordinator, said Tiffany Bonifacino had to go to rehab and leave her young child for six months so that she could survive.
“Sometimes that’s part of the job … making the tough decisions even when someone doesn’t understand it. She came out of rehab and has totally transformed her life.”
Bonifacino said she loved the drug court program and that God put her there for a reason.
“When I got on the drug court program, I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it,” she said. “I was trying to find ways around it. I didn’t think it was for me. I didn’t think I could do it. But they sent me to rehab instead of to prison.”
Bonifacino said she learned how to live when she went to rehab.
“I had been living in my shed, merely surviving,” Bonifacino said. “Just going to rehab, learning how to make your bed, how to cook, how to take baths every day … I learned so much in six months of rehab — basic life skills that most people know. I got to learn that in rehab.”
Bonifacino said she knew in her heart she wanted to get clean.
“I thought I needed drugs to be a somebody,” she said. “But when I was in active addiction, I was a nobody. I felt like a nobody. I had nothing. I had no one. I had zero self-esteem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.