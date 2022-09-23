The Mississippi Highway Patrol is accepting applications for Cadet Class 67 and is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Troop J substation (35 JM Tatum Industrial Dr., Hattiesburg)
Applications can be picked up at that location or online at pursuethecall.mhp.ms.gov before Oct. 14, which is the application deadline.
Cadet Class 67 will be a “hybrid class” combining “green candidates”(no law enforcement experience) and certified officers who will attend an abbreviated patrol school.
At the job fair, officers will be there to discuss opportunities and answer questions about employment with the MHP.
Candidates must be 21 or older and have a high school diploma or GED. They must also be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Mississippi at the time of appointment and have a valid driver’s license.
