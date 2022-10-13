A Miami man was killed when the dump truck he was driving crashed into a concrete barrier along the southbound lane of Interstate 59 near Moselle just after 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Guillermo Rodriguez, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported, after volunteers from Southwest, Moselle, South Jones, Calhoun and fire personnel from the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport responded to the crash and had to extricate him from the wreckage. It appeared that the 1994 Ford L-Series truck the Florida man was driving was pulling a box truck before it hit the barrier and rolled several times just south of mile-marker 80. Jones County Coroner Burl Hall also responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation by MHP. (Photo by the Jones County Fire Council)
