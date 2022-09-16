Convicted coke dealer popped for meth, out on $125K bond
News of the death of a local salesman’s career may have been greatly exaggerated.
Arthur Ramon Miller, 40, of Laurel was arrested again last week and charged with sale of methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of a public park (Mason Park) and being a felon in possession of a firearm after narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at his residence on 15th Street.
Miller had reportedly left the house just five minutes earlier, then refused to turn himself in to authorities after they contacted him by phone. The JCSD and Leader-Call then shared Miller’s photo and “wanted” status on their Facebook pages, and the suspect turned himself in the following day, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said.
Miller was known as a notorious local cocaine dealer in the city when he was arrested for selling that illegal drug more than five years ago. After serving time in prison for that, he was released, and if he is selling meth, as JCSD narcotics agents accuse him of, business must have been good before they shut it down. Miller was able to post $125,000 bond, which was set by Judge Grant Hedgepeth in Jones County Justice Court, and he was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center this week.
The JCSD had a warrant for Miller’s arrest for selling meth, and agents found a firearm in his bedroom, Driskell said. Miller was arrested for selling cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm back in April 2016.
At the time of that arrest by Laurel police, Miller was referred to as “a high-level dealer” by then-LPD Sgt. Vince Williams, who is now a captain in the JCSD. They seized $1,300 cash from him at the time and had seized $3,000 from him in an arrest on the same charge a month earlier.
When the warrant was executed last week, JCSD narcotics agents did find marijuana in the home, Driskell said. The suspect’s wife Veronica Miller, 40, was charged with possession of marijuana and taken to jail. She has also since bonded out.
Arthur Miller was ordered in Jones County Circuit Court in June 2016 to serve four years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was released in less than a year — in April 2017 — and the four-year post-release supervision he was supposed to spend under MDOC was terminated in three years, in September 2020.
Miller was convicted of felony escape from the Lincoln County jail on an unknown charge in 2004 and he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Jones County in February 2012 and ordered to spend a year behind bars.
