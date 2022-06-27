For the second year in a row, Miss Jones County made the Top 10 finalists in the Miss Mississippi pageant and walked away with the evening wear award.
Jones College graduate and now University of Southern Mississippi student Karsyn Ulmer, 21 represented Jones County in the Miss Mississippi Pageant, which concluded with the overall competition on Saturday night. Ulmer is pursuing a dual degree in elementary education and special education. She attended West Jones High School.
Ulmer said she felt honored and blessed to be a part of the competition for the first year and being chosen in the Top 10, the red carpet preliminary winner and second alternate for the Quality of Life scholarship.
For her social-impact initiative, Ulmer wrote a children’s book titled “Joycie’s Journey Enabling the Disabled and Empowering the Abled.” The book was inspired by her Aunt Joyce, who was born with cerebral palsy among other disabilities, she said.
“‘Joyce’s Journey’ strives to create a community that is welcoming and uplifting and inclusive to those with special needs,” Ulmer said. “Rather than focusing on the disability, ‘Joycie’s Journey’ focuses on the ability.”
Ulmer said her family was told her aunt would not live past early childhood, but she lived to the age of 72.
“My passion for those with special needs began at an early age because of my love for my aunt Joyce, and after her passing, I really began to pursue my efforts in creating a community inclusive to those with special needs,” Ulmer said. “‘Joycie’s Journey’ teaches a valuable lesson that although no two people are the same, our differences make us beautiful.”
More than 1,000 children in school systems and over 2,000 people have read “Joycie’s Journey” through Ulmer’s speaking engagements as Miss Jones County. “Joycie’s Journey” has also spread to five different states and three countries, Ulmer said.
“God has blessed me with this passion and is continuing to bless my work in my passion,” Ulmer said.
During the talent portion of the pageant, Ulmer performed “Somewhere” from the musical “West Side Story.”
The experience of going to the pageant was “absolutely amazing,” she said.
“I wouldn’t trade my time in Vicksburg for anything,” she said. “I met so many amazing girls and made friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. There is something so magical about competing against 30 other girls, but those girls are the ones cheering for and celebrating you the most. The Miss Mississippi Organization is a godly organization that covers each candidate with prayer throughout the week, and I just can’t wait to be back in Vicksburg.”
Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove graduate, was crowned Miss Mississippi and will now compete for the title of Miss America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.