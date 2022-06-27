Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.