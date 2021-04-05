The search for a missing Smith County man had a sad ending.
The body of James Benjamin Jernigan, 28, of Taylorsville was found in an abandoned home in Shady Grove on Easter, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The owner of the property off Highway 15 North, near Greenbriar Drive, was cutting grass when he noticed that the door had been opened, Carter said. When he went inside, he found the body.
It’s an “apparent suicide,” Carter said, adding that there was no evidence of foul play and “no sign of any struggle.” It appeared that the deceased used a trailer tie-down to hang himself in a back bedroom of the home. There was a bag of clothes inside, too, suggesting he had been staying there.
Property owner Mike Smith told Carter that he has had problems with people going into the dilapidated home.
The JCSD was called out to investigate the scene and Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth pronounced Jernigan dead.
The Leader-Call doesn’t report on suicides except in certain circumstances, such as when there’s an investigation. Jernigan was identified because his name and photo were posted on Facebook as a missing person back in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.