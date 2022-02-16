Applications accepted through March 25
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce has received a $30,000 grant from Mississippi Power. The Chamber will use the funds to create a Minority-Owned Small Business Grant Program for members of the Chamber considered in good standing.
This initiative was spearheaded by Joe Cole, area manager for Mississippi Power, and a current member of the Leadership Jones County Class of 2022. This grant program is intended to be an opportunity for minority small business owners to grow and develop their business.
Mississippi Power’s charitable giving program aims to give back to the communities they serve, and the Jones County Chamber of Commerce always strives to connect businesses in our membership with every opportunity available to help them grow and thrive, officials with each entity said.
Each eligible business may apply for any amount up to $3,000. The grant program does not require a match and has no specific project parameters. Eligible businesses may apply for the grant to facilitate any project or need their business has identified.
The Chamber and Mississippi Power have created a grant committee to review applications and the intended use of the funds.
To be eligible, a business must have fewer than 50 employees and be at least 51 percent minority-owned, which for the purposes of this grant is defined as Asian-Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Female, Hispanic or Native American. Applicants must be a member of the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and a current Mississippi Power customer.
Applications are available on the Jones County Chamber of Commerce website www.jonescounty.com. Applications will also be available in the Chamber of Commerce office located at 153 Base Drive, Laurel, MS 39440. All applications must be submitted to the Chamber of Commerce office in person or by mail before 5 p.m. on March 25 to be considered.
