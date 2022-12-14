The Jones County Sheriff’s Department recently received a $1,000 donation from the Mississippi Power Company Retirees of Laurel. Bill Langley presented the check to Sheriff Joe Berlin. The donation will be used to purchase safety equipment for deputies. “We greatly appreciate this $1,000 donation to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,” Berlin said. “We cannot thank Mr. Bill Langley and the other Mississippi Power retirees enough for thinking of JCSD when making their donation decision.”
