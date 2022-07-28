The Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday until midnight Saturday. This year will mark the 13th year of the program.
Sales tax will be waived on such items as clothing, footwear or school supplies if the sale price of a single item is less than $100. The holiday does not apply to other items.
A list of items that qualify for the holiday can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.