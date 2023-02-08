There were hugs and tears after a mistrial was declared in the aggravated assault case against former Laurel police officer Wade Robertson in Jasper County. Jurors deliberated for more than three hours before determining that they were hopelessly deadlocked, they told Judge Stanley Sorey after 8:30 on Tuesday night. Robertson’s attorney Tracy Klein made a motion for a mistrial, which was granted. Robertson was charged in the May 2018 beating of James Barnett after a high-speed chase from North Laurel into Jasper County. Former LPD officer Bryce Gilbert was already convicted in the case, but Klein made the argument that his client did not cause the serious injuries that Barnett suffered. Look for details of the two-day trial in the Saturday edition.
