A Mize man tried to get a little too comfortable in an apparent effort to deal with unseasonably high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Bynum, 35, was charged with indecent exposure after he was found naked, sitting on the steps of Antioch Baptist Church on Highway 29 in the Gitano Community just after 10 p.m. Monday, according to the report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to the area earlier after reports of a naked man being seen before Bynum was found, in the buff, at the Baptist church. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center before midnight and released the next morning after paying a $500 fine on the misdemeanor charge.
There was no explanation for why he was naked. It appears that he works in the healthcare field at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, according to his Facebook page.
