The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 did not stop the MLK Community Development Corporation from celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“We are emphasizing unity and working to make a difference in our individual lives and in the community as a whole,” said Rev. Jerry James, chairman of the organization. “The goal of our celebration is to recognize the achievements of Dr. King while acknowledging the work and accomplishments in our community.”
The MLK C.D.C. traditionally sponsors its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration during January each year to encourage and educate residents about Dr. King’s life and struggles.
Dr. King employed strategies of moral persuasion and non-violent protests to bring about social justice for African Americans during the modern civil rights movement.
Each year the local committee plans a series of events to involve the community and residents of all ages in recognizing the achievements of this great civil rights leader while also encouraging residents to participate in their community and their future, Rev. James said.
This year, the group’s annual memorial service did just that — acknowledged and recognized achievements.
The memorial service was one of several activities the group was able to conduct in the midst of the rise of positive COVID-19 cases. The MLK CDC had to revamp its annual events but was able to modify its the annual service, which was at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Flora Avenue in Laurel.
Local residents gathered in person and via Facebook Live and praised God and remembered the work of Dr. King and several other African Americans who achieved success.
Micah Brown, founder of the International Arts Mentors Program, was the featured musician. He delighted the crowd with several selections, including “Amazing Grace,” “Encourage Yourself” and “Going Up Yonder.”
Rev. A.G. McSwain of Morning Star was the keynote speaker. He told the audience that black is beautiful. He highlighted several African Americans and their achievements and highlighted how recording artist James Brown’s “I’m Black and I’m Proud” made a difference in many lives.
“A new day has dawned for us,” McSwain said. “The myths are dispelled. … We see ourselves in a new light.”
Marva Posey, mistress of ceremony for the event, said she continues to see people changing.
“I see people changing,” she said. “God is working and bringing about a change.”
The group’s theme for the celebration is “Emphasizing the Color of Unity,” James said. It’s important to realize that, as we celebrate Dr. King, remember that he worked to bring about change for all people, James said.
“Unity has no color,” he said. “Good things can come from all.”
The group’s goal was to work toward safety and recognition during this pandemic, James said.
“We didn’t want to do anything that would endanger the health and safety of our community,” he explained. “We are thankful that we have been able to sponsor several events to recognize this great American leader during this special Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Weekend designed to recognize this great civil rights leader.”
