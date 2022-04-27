An illegal immigrant who sexually molested a girl his wife was babysitting will have to serve time in prison then be deported back to Mexico.
Leonardo Martinez, 49, was ordered to spend 15 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to sexual contact with a child under 14. The sentence is to be served day-for-day, with no chance for early release.
The defendant admitted to touching and kissing the then-11-year-old girl “inappropriately” between August and September 2021, District Attorney Tony Buckley told the court. Martinez’s wife was working as the victim’s babysitter when the incidents took place at their home on North 8th Avenue.
“She did not report it at first, out of fear,” Buckley said of the young victim.
But she did eventually tell friends at West Jones Elementary Schools, and they told the principal, who then notified the girl’s mother and law enforcement officials, Buckley said.
The girl was interviewed by a child specialist and she described “several incidents,” Buckley said. Laurel police arrested Martinez in September and charged him.
When Judge Dal Williamson asked the defendant if the accusations were accurate, he said, “Si,” with interpreter Karla Vazquez and attorney Nathan Elmore by his side.
“I am so sorry for what I did,” Martinez said through his interpreter. “I’m really ashamed. God bless every one.”
Buckley said he met with the victim’s mother “and discussed options,” and she decided to take the plea agreement because that’s “best for the child. She didn’t want to go to trial.”
The 15-year sentence is the maximum for the charge, Buckley said, and he would be required to register as a sex offender if he stayed in the United States after that.
“He is to be deported after his sentence is served … that’s what should occur,” Buckley said.
Martinez was also forbidden from having any contact with the victim or her family or he would be in violation of a court order.
“Investigator Josh Freeman did a very good job with this case,” Buckley said.
Before Martinez was escorted from the courtroom, Williamson said, “I hope you seek forgiveness for the damage you’ve done to an innocent 11-year-old girl who had a right to live her life without this sort of thing happening to her.”
