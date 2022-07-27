Ellzey asks court for new trial, bond while waiting for appeal
Convicted child molester Lindin Ellzey filed a motion for a new trial based on comments made by a juror and the indictment of the brother-in-law of another juror, but Judge Dal Williamson denied his request after a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Ellzey also requested bond while he appealed his recent conviction, and Williamson said he would “take a few days” to consider that request.
One of the women on the jury that found Ellzey guilty of three counts of molestation last month said during the deliberation that her husband works at a local hospital and shared her husband’s belief that the Department of Human Service “always drops the ball,” said Ellzey’s attorney Christopher Farris of Hattiesburg.
“This is significant because Mrs. Diara Thompson was the CPS worker who conducted the initial investigation, and she was not significantly impeached in court, and this is a direct comment that impacts the credibility of my CPS worker who was one of the main witnesses,” Farris said. “We also have, according to one of the jurors, that the entire jury wondered why the defendant did not testify and this was an absolute violation of the court’s instructions regarding his right to remain silent.”
None of that was brought up during jury selection, the question of whether anyone or any member of the juror’s family had been arrested for the abuse of children or anything like that, Williamson said.
The state filed a long response to the defendant's motion Monday, said Assistant District Attorney Katie Bisnette Sumrall, who prosecuted the case.
“Not only is the question not asked, but if it were, that juror may favor the
defendant,” Sumrall said. Williamson said, “I don’t see any basis for us setting aside this verdict on this basis at alI. I couldn’t find any question — I’ve not seen anything that has stated the juror was not truthful in any of his responses, so the motion is denied on that issue.”
As far as the comment made by the juror about DHS, Williamson said a woman who had been on the panel contacted a juror after a trial, and the juror said that somebody else said they wanted to hear from him and that DHS dropped the ball.
“The overarching answer to those questions is the source of these allegations being Stephanie Beverly,” Sumrall said. “The state is prepared to show surveillance footage from the courtroom security that spans the entire trial that shows that Mrs. Beverly largely inserted herself into this matter for reasons unknown. She’s seen on multiple occasions having private conversations with defense counsel, sitting with family and speaking with them. Even when the verdict is read, she physically comforts them.”
The state’s position is that any allegation from which the source is Beverly is not credible, is clearly biased and should not be considered as evidence in any alleged impropriety on the part of the jury, Sumrall said.
Ellzey, 42, was found guilty of three counts of molestation after a three- day trial in Jones County Circuit Court in June. In addition to the 15 years in prison, he was ordered to serve five years each on counts two and three — for a total of 10 —post-release supervision under MDOC and pay a $3,000 fine and court costs. He was facing a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison — 15 for each count.
Ellzey, a former bail bondsman and body-builder, was tried for the same crime in 2018, but the case ended in a mistrial. He was convicted of molesting his then stepdaughter on numerous occasions from 2009 to 2014. She underwent a forensic interview and retold the sordid details of her abuse with intimate details of Ellzey’s abuse, which was shown during the trial. DHS stepped in when the allegations came to light, but the accuser only could say that “he had looked at her weird” and she “felt afraid to tell what had happened to her when DHS interviewed her.”
Regarding the alleged comment that DHS “drops the ball” is a general comment about DHS as an entity, not specifically about Thompson, Sumrall said.
“In this instance, it’s double hearsay — it’s one person saying what another person said what another person said,” Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.