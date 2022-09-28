A child molester went to court and was sentenced to life in Mexico.
Diego Morales Ruiz, 32, pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to a child molestation charge almost a month after the case against him ended in a mistrial.
He has spent almost two years in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. The terms of the plea agreement call for him to be released on time served, but on one condition — that he be released to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to be deported back to Mexico.
Prosecutor Kristen Martin told the court that Morales touched a then-9-year-old close relative in her private areas “to gratify his lust” on Sept. 9, 2019. When Judge Dal Williamson asked if that was true, Morales hesitated, then said, “Yes.”
Three weeks earlier, when he was on the witness stand, Morales insisted that he “never did any of those things” and said the accusations made him “feel like a monster.” He also speculated that “someone else put those thoughts in her head.”
The girl, who is now 12, was on the stand for almost three hours, bursting into tears as she recalled that night and what Morales did, then endured sometimes grueling cross examination by defense attorney Nathan Elmore.
That was part of the reason that the girl’s mother went along with the plea agreement “rather than making the child go through a trial again,” Martin told the judge.
Morales was facing a maximum of 15 years in prison.
Williamson accepted the sentence recommendation of the District Attorney’s Office, saying that “another trial would be difficult for all parties, particularly this young girl.”
On the date of the plea, Morales had served 716 days in jail, and he was ordered to serve three years on post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections, to pay $927.50 in court fees and to participate in the court’s community service program if he was not picked up by ICE within three months. But he was picked up by federal agents at the end of the week.
The young victim, who now lives with her grandparents in Pennsylvania, told her mother what Morales did to her about a year after it happened. She remembered the date because it was Morales’ 30th birthday and her mother was at the hospital with her 2-month-old baby brother at the time.
Her mother immediately called the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Investigator J.D. Carter handled the case. The victim testified that she couldn’t continue to keep what happened to her a secret.
“I was afraid he was going to do it to my siblings, and I didn’t want that to happen,” she said, adding that she wound up being treated at Pine Belt Mental Health after a suicide attempt.
“This man took her innocence,” Martin said, pointing at Morales in her closing argument to the jury last month. “See to it that he doesn’t do that to anyone else.”
The juror deliberated for almost three hours on a Saturday, the third day of the trial, before telling the judge they were hopelessly deadlocked, 11-1, and “the lone holdout won’t change their mind.” Williamson said he had no choice but to declare a mistrial and set a retrial for Oct. 12.
